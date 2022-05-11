Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $365,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.82.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

