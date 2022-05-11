Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $401,000 in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $4,940,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYE stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

