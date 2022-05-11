Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $435,000 in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 100.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEPC opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

