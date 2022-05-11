Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RLX Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in RLX Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,039,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 147,998 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RLX Technology by 504.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.88. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $298.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

