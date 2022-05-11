Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $365,000 Investment in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 392,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVB opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis cut Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

