Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 126,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

