Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 45,692 Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Skeena Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:SKE opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.98.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

