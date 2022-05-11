Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

