Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Natura &Co stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

