Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of Nevro worth $27,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,542,000 after purchasing an additional 213,187 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 524,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Citigroup upgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

