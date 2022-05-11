Northern Trust Corp Acquires 14,157 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.71% of Compass Minerals International worth $29,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CL King increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:CMP opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.64 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

