Northern Trust Corp Acquires 848,206 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,206 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SoFi Technologies worth $30,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 119,409 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

