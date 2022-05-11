Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Green Plains worth $28,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

