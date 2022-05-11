Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Bottomline Technologies worth $27,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,284,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,090,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

