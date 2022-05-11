Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Bank of Hawaii worth $29,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 123,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $93.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

