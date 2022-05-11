Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Shake Shack worth $29,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Shake Shack by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

