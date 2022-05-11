Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,412 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of First Hawaiian worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

