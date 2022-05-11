Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 155,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of UiPath worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 133.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 263.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $109,091,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

