Northern Trust Corp Has $27.67 Million Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.05% of Standex International worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Standex International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Standex International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE SXI opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

SXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Standex International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.