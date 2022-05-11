Northern Trust Corp Has $27.88 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $27,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,955,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOB opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

