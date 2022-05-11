Northern Trust Corp Has $28.01 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $28,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

XHR stock opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

