Northern Trust Corp Has $28.21 Million Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,874 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.42% of Green Dot worth $28,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 15.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GDOT opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Green Dot Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.