Northern Trust Corp Has $29.24 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.19% of Liberty Global worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Liberty Global by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,932,000 after buying an additional 1,961,608 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997 in the last three months. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

