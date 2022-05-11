Northern Trust Corp Has $29.40 Million Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $29,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,830. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $935.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

