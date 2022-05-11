Northern Trust Corp Has $29.60 Million Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,894,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 294,936 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.56% of KAR Auction Services worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

KAR opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

