Northern Trust Corp Has $29.72 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Verra Mobility worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 133,935 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $3,454,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 38.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

