Northern Trust Corp Has $29 Million Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.32% of InterDigital worth $28,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDCC stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

