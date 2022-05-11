Northern Trust Corp Has $30 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.48% of Euronet Worldwide worth $30,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after acquiring an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

