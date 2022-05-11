Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Evolent Health worth $27,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,319,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVH opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $147,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,306 shares of company stock worth $674,046. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

