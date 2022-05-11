Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 293,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.77% of Nelnet worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

NNI opened at $80.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

