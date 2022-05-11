Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $29,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,102,000.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.27.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

