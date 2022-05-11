Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Armstrong World Industries worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AWI opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.21. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

