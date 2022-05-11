Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of OPKO Health worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,085,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,900. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

