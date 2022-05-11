Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Winnebago Industries worth $28,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after acquiring an additional 300,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,597,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

