Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.73% of E.W. Scripps worth $27,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter valued at $496,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Huber Research downgraded E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

