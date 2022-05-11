Northern Trust Corp Purchases 12,128 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.87% of H&E Equipment Services worth $29,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 784.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 861,526 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,170.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

