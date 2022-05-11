Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of CyberArk Software worth $27,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.87.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

