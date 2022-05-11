Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,375 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.75% of NBT Bancorp worth $29,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 175.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NBTB stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.58. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $42.33.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

