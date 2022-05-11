Northern Trust Corp Sells 119,044 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,044 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $28,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.