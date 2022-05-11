Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,344 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Momentive Global worth $29,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of MNTV opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

