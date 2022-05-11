Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,654 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Easterly Government Properties worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 2,304,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,464,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

