Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,087 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 519,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Brady worth $27,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BRC opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

