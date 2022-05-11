Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,373 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of TowneBank worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 61.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 13.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period.

Shares of TOWN opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

