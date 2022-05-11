Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,140 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,140 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.30% of PRA Group worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other PRA Group news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,949 shares in the company, valued at $16,651,900.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,722,938.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.28. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.