Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,989 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 668,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Renewable Energy Group worth $28,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. Renewable Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

