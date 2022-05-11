Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,217 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,985,000 after acquiring an additional 279,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $166,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,496 shares of company stock worth $3,082,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock opened at $100.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.71. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.06.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Mizuho increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.