Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,264 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $28,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $180,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $115.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.