Northern Trust Corp Sells 363,606 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363,606 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $28,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

