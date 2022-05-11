Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,027 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Medifast worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED stock opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.44 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.79%.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.