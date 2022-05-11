Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,297 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter worth $513,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

